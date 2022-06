Effective: 2022-06-03 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Colfax; Curry; De Baca; Eddy; Guadalupe; Harding; Lea; Lincoln; Mora; Quay; Roosevelt; San Miguel; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES COLFAX CURRY DE BACA EDDY GUADALUPE HARDING LEA LINCOLN MORA QUAY ROOSEVELT SAN MIGUEL UNION

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO