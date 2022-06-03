ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York passes bill banning under-21s from buying semi-automatic rifles

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York's legislature passed a raft of new gun-safety bills on Thursday night, including a measure banning anyone younger than 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. Driving the news: The legislation follows a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including an attack at a Buffalo, N.Y.,...

www.axios.com

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York lawmakers approved more than 1,000 bills

State lawmakers in New York concluded the six-month legislative session last week after passing more than 1,000 bills in both chambers of the Legislature — a rate of production that easily surpasses the last 25 years in Albany. The New York Public Interest Research Group recorded the tally, finding...
ALBANY, NY
Axios

WA Democrats plan to hit GOP candidates hard on abortion

Abortion rights are most likely safe in Washington state, but Democrats here still plan to focus heavily on the issue in this year's midterm elections. Why it matters: Democrats have been preparing to lose seats this fall in both Congress and the state Legislature. Now, they believe outrage over the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
New York State
vnexplorer.net

Albany passes package of bills to tighten gun control

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign all 10 bills into law following her statement made Thursday. ZUMAPRESS.com. Albany lawmakers passed an aggressive package of bills Thursday night that will tighten gun control across New York in the wake of two devastating mass shootings in recent weeks. The package includes...
ALBANY, NY
Axios

Q&A: Author James Kirchick's "Secret City" highlights D.C.'s hidden gay history

Author and journalist James Kirchick recently released D.C.’s latest must-read, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.”. Driving the news: The book highlights the many ways gay people served and shaped their country and national politics, all while hiding a major piece of their identity in order to maintain their careers.
SOCIETY
fordham.edu

Should New Yorkers Be Allowed to Carry Concealed Guns?

Amid a pattern of mass shootings across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court is debating the constitutionality of a longtime gun law in New York—and one Fordham professor is trying to help them make their final decision. Last summer, Saul Cornell, Ph.D., the Paul and Diane Guenther Chair in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
informnny.com

NY lawmakers pass stricter gun control legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the same day the alleged Buffalo shooter pleaded not guilty to gunning down 10 people inside a supermarket last month, the New York Legislature responded by passing sweeping new gun legislation. “We have done a lot. On a national level, they are talking about...
POLITICS
Axios Denver

What to watch in the 2022 primary election as Colorado mails ballots

Colorado county clerks can begin mailing ballots to voters Monday for the June 28 primary election.Why it matters: The arrival of mail ballots marks a turning point in the race as candidates amplify their campaign outreach and hit TV and radio airwaves with a final advertising blitz.State of play: For now, most voters are paying little attention to the intra-party contests, but the races are crucial to each party's chances in the November election.Much of the spotlight is on Republicans, who are nominating candidates to challenge incumbent Democrats for three major statewide races: U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.What...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Fbi#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#The State Senate
Axios

How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Utah's abortion exceptions

The exceptions in Utah's abortion ban won't actually protect patients in most medical complications if Roe v. Wade is overturned, doctors and legal experts say. Driving the news: Utah's ban includes language that may make it impossible for most patients to claim an exemption to the state’s potential law. The ban would take effect this summer pending a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Columbus

Bit by a tick? Send it to Ohio State researchers

It's tick season, and we hope you avoid picking up any bloodsucking hitchhikers as you enjoy the outdoors.But if you find one, don't throw it out: Send your creepy crawlies to Ohio State and contribute to science.Why it matters: The specimens will help researchers track concentrations of ticks and tick-borne pathogens throughout Ohio. The data is shared with the Ohio Department of Health's Zoonotic Disease Program.How it works: If you or someone you know is bitten (pets included!), visit this website for instructions on how to remove and kill the tick and mail it.Be smart: If you develop any unusual symptoms, seek medical attention instead and bring the tick with you.The big picture: Ticks — and the diseases they carry — are on the rise in Ohio, according to Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.That trend is expected to continue because of climate change, which is allowing the arachnids to survive in new habitats and on new hosts.By the numbers: The Buckeye State had just one tick species of medical concern 20 years ago. Now there are five, with two discovered in 2020.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
Axios Austin

Texas unprepared for a post-Roe baby boom

Data: March of Dimes; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosTexas and other red states that are poised to ban or limit abortion already tend to have limited access to health care, poor health outcomes and few safety-net programs for mothers and children.Why it matters: If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it's expected to, the ensuing increase in births will likely leave families with tough circumstances and strain systems already hanging by a thread.Texas' so-called "trigger law," which would make abortions a felony, would go into effect 30 days after Roe is repealed.Where it stands: Experts say there's already a...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
43K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy