Greenville, NC

June 3 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

BYH to those who are concerned about Greenville raising the price of on-street parking by a few pennies. Just go over to First Street or the Town Common park. There are always plenty of free parking spaces there.

BYH to all of our decent people in America. Biden has declared June LGBTQ Pride Month. How sick is this? When a man wants a man, or a woman wants a woman, that is just sick. Biden is helping our country to fall apart. Biden is doing his best to destroy the morals and the foundation of this God-founded country. God will judge Biden and each of us for our actions.

BYH to the two Pitt County AR-15 assault weapon owners for doing such a good job securing your deadly weapons. Will you do a BYH tomorrow about gun violence in cities with tough gun laws? Did any of the NRA crowd ever consider that guns from North Carolina can end up in cities with tough laws on buying guns?

Several years ago an idiot tried to set off a bomb hidden in his shoe on an airplane. Now everyone has to take off their shoes for an inspection to board a plane. The airports are overrun with security. Why not have that same level of security in our public schools? Reality: children only matter when there’s a tragedy to exploit. BOH, sad, but true.

I think it so funny when I read in the comments by Democrats who say they are Christian and use Christian ways to support their argument. Christians don’t support abortion! If you vote for people who support abortion and queer stuff, you are voting for abortion and queer stuff, BYH.

Y’all, please! Why can’t we all just get along?

BOH! I read the article about PCS ramping up school safety. A gunman doesn’t have to look too hard to find “unlocked” doors in any school building. We need a better plan.

BYH. People over profit!

Bless my heart, I don’t think inside the box. I don’t think outside the box either. I don’t even know where the box is.

Really sorry to hear that Pelosi’s hubby was charged with DWI after crashing into another car. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this case. He should have stayed home and eaten ice cream.

Bless your heart, wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it.

BYH, if you lend someone $20 and never see them again, it was probably worth it.

Bless my heart, at this point if I am picked up by aliens I’m going to consider it a rescue mission rather than an abduction.

BYH to the stores that still use single-use plastic bags. Your plastic over-packaging is slowly killing your consumers. Reduce the use and save future generations.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
