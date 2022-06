Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum gave the ultimate praise to Al Horford on Saturday, calling him the “best teammate” he has ever had. It’s not like Jaylen Brown will have a problem with that comment as well, even though he and Tatum practically grew and developed together as the dynamic duo of the Celtics. What Horford has done to help Boston and guide them early in their career is certainly worthy of recognition.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO