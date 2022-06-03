ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Food

WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2, 2022 – Sixty years ago, The Jetsons imagined that in the future, we’d be eating meals in pill form. That hasn’t come to pass – yet. So what (and how) do experts think we’ll be eating 30, 40, 50 years from now?....

www.webmd.com

Mashed

Why Food Labels Have Consumers Asking Where The Meat Is

Technology is growing in the food industry, and we don't just mean robots taking fast food orders. It's also shaping what foods we can eat. Cell-based cultivated meat was introduced in 2013 by Dutch scientist Mark Post, according to The Guardian. The pharmacologist utilized 20,000 muscle fibers from a cow that were carefully grown into the shape of a hamburger.
AGRICULTURE
LiveScience

Eight magnesium rich foods

Magnesium is an important mineral for many bodily functions, so including lots of magnesium rich foods in our diets is important to make sure we’re getting sufficient amounts. Magnesium is used to convert the energy in our food into a usable format so that we can use it as fuel. We store some magnesium in our skeleton, but we need to ensure that we are constantly replenishing this supply as it is used up.
NUTRITION
CNBC

Why the global soil shortage threatens food, medicine and the climate

Soil can be considered black gold, and we're running out it. The United Nations declared soil finite and predicted catastrophic loss within 60 years. "There are places that have already lost all of their topsoil," Jo Handelsman, author of "A World Without Soil," and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNBC.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Consumers embrace milk carton QR codes, may cut food waste

The "use-by" and "best-by" dates printed on milk cartons and gallon jugs may soon become a thing of the past, giving way to more accurate and informative QR codes. A new Cornell University study finds that consumers will use the QR codes to better depict how long the milk is drinkable and create substantially less agricultural and food waste.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WebMD

Looking Back to Look Forward: Milestones in Food Technology

June 2, 2022 – Right this minute, scientists are developing new tools that will improve the availability, safety, nutrition, and environmental impact of the food we’ll be eating 50 years from now. They’re mining a vein that reaches back to prehistoric times, when the first hunter-gatherers began farming. The discoveries have come fast and heavy since the Industrial Revolution:
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Urgent USDA health alert: If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out now

The last beef recalls we warned you about involved meat products contaminated with strains of E. coli. Two companies had to issue massive recalls after detecting the bacteria in their products. Now we have a different beef contamination problem that would have triggered a recall if the products were still available in stores. Instead, we’re looking at a health alert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) concerning raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

‘No brainer’: Vertical farm company aims to end soft fruit and herb imports within a decade

Two scientists, an agricultural economist and a traditional farmer are on a mission to eliminate imports of soft fruits, herbs and salads to Britain within a decade.The team at Jones Food Company already supplies nearly a third of the UK’s fresh-cut basil to major retailers, grown in Europe’s largest vertical farm in Lincolnshire.But it is now testing how to also grow soft fruits, cut flowers and vines vertically at scale in an experimental centre in Bristol, and hopes eventually to be able to grow produce in bulk at a new site in Gloucestershire that will open this autumn. When built,...
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
foodsafetynews.com

A G Specialty Foods recalls sandwiches and snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter

A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is recalling certain perishable products including “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz cups, and Smuckers Peanut Butter 3/4oz cups because of potential Salmonella contamination.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
thebossmagazine.com

4 Ways to Make a Good Living From a Small Farm

Farming is a broad and diverse discipline. Whether you’re growing vegetables in your backyard, rearing chicken for sale, or practicing horticulture, farming comes with a plethora of income streams. If you’re doing it for commercial purposes, you will expect income from each successful harvest and sale. In some...
AGRICULTURE
InsideHook

It’s High Time We Acknowledged That Plastic Recycling Is a Myth

Nearly 40% of Americans consume fast food on a given day. That level of consumption has an obvious impact on public health. But it’s an equally alarming statistic for climate experts. A single meal from McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Subway can contain up to five different kinds of plastic, which simply can’t be recycled together.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Farm shops and agricultural cooperatives waste up to 80% less fruit and vegetables than supermarkets

Food wastage in farm shops, agricultural cooperatives and farmers' stalls is between 1% and 2%, a much lower percentage than in supermarkets, where 5% to 10% of fruits and vegetables end up in the rubbish bin. This is the result of a study by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) carried out as part of a project that aims to contribute to the creation of resilient municipalities that can cope with situations of food vulnerability such as the one generated by the COVID19 pandemic.
AGRICULTURE

