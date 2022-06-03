Ancient Concepts Made New: A Timeline of Food as Medicine

The well documented association between obesity and the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection raises the question of whether adipose tissue (AT) is impacted during this infection. Using a model of SARS-CoV-2 infection in cynomolgus macaques, we detected the virus within subcutaneous AT (SCAT) but not in visceral AT (VAT) or epicardial AT on day 7 post-infection. We sought to determine the mechanisms responsible for this selective detection and observed higher levels of angiotensin-converting-enzyme-2 mRNA expression in SCAT than in VAT. Lastly, we evaluated the immunological consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection on AT: both SCAT and VAT T cells showed a drastic reduction in CD69 expression, a standard marker of resident memory T cell in tissue, that is also involved in the migratory and metabolic properties of T cells. Our results demonstrate that in a model of mild infection, SCAT is selectively infected by SARS-CoV-2 although changes in the immune properties of AT are observed in both SCAT and VAT.

