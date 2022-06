The Dodgers officially retired Gil Hodges' number in a pregame ceremony Saturday evening before the team's game against the Mets, more than 60 years after he last donned a uniform for the Boys in Blue. Hodges, who wore No. 14, played in one game for the Dodgers in 1943 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He would rejoin in 1947, and in the next 14 seasons as a Dodgers -- both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles -- he would go on to win two World Series titles with the team, earn eight All-Star selections and three Gold Glove awards...

