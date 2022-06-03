ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Liz Cheney slams MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's latest baseless claims of voter fraud: 'We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy.'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1VzX_0fz60ZeC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgfCs_0fz60ZeC00
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at a rally on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

  • Rep. Liz Cheney accused MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell of "lunacy" on Wednesday.
  • This was after Lindell made a baseless claim about Wyoming voting machines being fraudulent.
  • Cheney's campaign manager also called Lindell an "out-of-state-wacko" for his comments.

Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday slammed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, accusing him of "lunacy" over his latest comments on the integrity of election results in Wyoming.

Cheney tweeted an article where Lindell was being interviewed by the Cowboy State Daily at a Trump rally in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday. Speaking to the news outlet, Lindell once again baselessly claimed that votes were stolen from the former president.

Lindell suggested that he "has more information than anyone in the world" about the presence of "an algorithm that went nationwide, from Hawaii to Alaska to California to New York island." In addition, the pillow CEO suggested that any politician who denied his claims was a "traitor."

"Any politician says that — 100% traitor," he said. "Wyoming had 20-some thousand votes stolen in the presidential election. That's almost 10% of your [total cast] votes in Wyoming. Everything was taken."

Lindell implied that computers influenced the election results in "all 50 states."

"We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy," Cheney tweeted in response.

Cheney's campaign manager Tammy Hooper also hit back at Lindell's claim that lawmakers not on board with his baseless claims are traitors.

"For an unhinged conspiracy theorist to make these baseless claims questioning the integrity of our elections in Wyoming and calling those who don't buy his fantasy 'traitors,' is dangerous and wrong," Hooper said in a statement to WyoToday Media.

"Everyone across Wyoming, including the Republican state party leadership, elected officials, and candidates have a responsibility to condemn these unfounded allegations and make clear that we won't allow an out-of-state wacko to baselessly attack the integrity of our public servants or question our patriotism," Hooper added.

Lindell is among several defendants being sued by voting technology company Dominion in a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit. Lindell is also embroiled in a separate defamation suit with voting company Smartmatic.

Lindell, meanwhile, is bankrolling a nationwide campaign to stop the use of voting machines in all 50 states.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 276

Poker ♣️ Face
2d ago

We should stop letting republicans participate in elections if they can't play nice. If you cry and throw a panty tantrum every time you lose, nobody wants to invite you back.

Reply(22)
44
Rana Sun
1d ago

for the Dolts that call Liz a RINO, let me Remind you that Trump was CLOSE Pals with the Clintons while they were in office. (that how his Sister got the job as a Judge) Remember That?? Trump was a Democrat until he decided to Run for President and Realized he would have a better chance of winning if he were a Republican. Trump is the RINO. Liz has been a Republican her entire career.FACTS Hurt huh?

Reply(6)
25
Raniel Zayas
3d ago

where's the evidence Mike we are still waiting for your voter fraud claims you and your cheap sucky pillows

Reply(6)
71
Related
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Casper, WY
State
California State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
State
Hawaii State
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Mike Lindell
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voting Machines#Medianews Group#Getty#The Cowboy State Daily#Trump
Washington Examiner

The numbers are in: Trump’s tax cuts paid off

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how former President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act benefited consumers and the economy as a whole.]. The Congressional Budget Office’s May 2022 forecast shows that the government now expects to bring in more tax revenue in the decade following the 2017 “Trump tax cuts” than it had projected prior to the December 2017 passage of tax reform.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Business Insider

518K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy