WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with a Triple Threat Match between three of the top stars in the company today. Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch, the woman she beat to win the title at WrestleMania 38. Asuka defeated “Big Time Becks” to earn a title shot, while Lynch scored a win over “The Empress of Tomorrow” to clinch her spot in the match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO