Click here to read the full article. LAST WORD: Hedi Slimane and Celine will close Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this month with a live runway show. According to the official calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, Celine has the 9:30 p.m. CET spot on June 26, capping off six days that will feature 76 physical events out of a total of 84. The men’s shows for the spring-summer 2023 season are scheduled for June 21 to 26.More from WWDEnfants Riches Déprimés RTW FW22Ujoh RTW Fall 2022Miu Miu RTW FW...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO