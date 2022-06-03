PLAY BALL! DubSea Fish Sticks get ready to take the field
4 days ago
Two days before their first game as the DubSea Fish Sticks, collegiate baseball players from all over the country were at the stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park today for practice. It’s the team’s home stadium for the summer, and the first...
Registration is open for a benefit golf tournament this month whose organizers have local ties. Here’s the announcement:. The Duc Foundation has launched the 3rd annual Nguyen Junior Amateur Golf Tournament, presented by Starbucks. The tournament, organized entirely by Seattle-area youths, will take place on Sunday, June 26, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Duc Foundation Scholarship Fund, CJK Community Homes, and First Tee of Greater Seattle.
Momentous day for four Scouts in West Seattle – thanks to Eric Linxweiler for sending the report and photos:. Today two Eagle Scout Courts of Honor were held for four new Eagle Scouts. The first, at Camp Long, was for Asher Morgan, Emmett Weber (both with Troop 282) and...
CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to attend/watch/listen. WORKSHOP: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTSA invites you to a community workshop presented online at 6:30 pm by Families of Color Seattle,...
Family and friends will gather June 18th for a “block party” to celebrate the life of Jeffrey P. Sifferman. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Jeffrey Paul Sifferman, son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, coach, mentor, sculptor, musician, gardener, veteran, naturalist, animal whisperer/companion, community leader, and volunteer, historian, neighbor, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully the morning of May 16, 2022, with his wife by his side and the love of family and friends seeded deeply in his heart.
Thanks to the photographers who have shared more images of West Seattle birds – enough for a new gallery. Above, Michelle Green Arnson describes her photo as “Chestnut-backed Chickadee fledglings and their bedraggled parent.” Below, another family scene – Tom Trulin photographed two Steller’s Jays, the elder feeding the younger:
INSIDE OUT: Amy Sennett-Starner says she has “made the very exciting decision to open my own yoga and Pilates studio here in West Seattle” – Inside Out, a “community-based studio that focuses on building mindful strengthening and stretching through yoga, Pilates and dance methods – including alignment, strength, breathwork and self-awareness.” She adds, “I have secured an amazing location at 3270 California Ave SW, Upper unit (formerly Counterforce Tae Kwan Do), above Alair Gift Shop and Dylan Clothing Co., with tons of space and light and room to move and grow and most importantly, look inside. I am in the early stages of a build ut and hopefully will be able to open doors this September.” She’s teaching yoga elsewhere in the meantime – info’s on her website.
Pupping season in our part of Puget Sound runs from June – September. Over the next months, beach walkers in West Seattle will very likely come across vulnerable Harbor Seal pups on both our public and private beaches. These young marine mammals are protected by federal law. If you come across a seal pup using the beach, please keep back, keep people and pets away, and call the Seal Sitters Hotline at 206-905-7325.
(WSB photo from last month) Did you go to Fauntleroy Creek on Sunday to help give a sendoff to hundreds of volunteer-raised salmon fry left over from this year’s Salmon in the Schools fish-raising? If so, you were part of a big turnout over the short two-hour window, despite a forecast that threatened rain and delivered a shower. Creek steward Judy Pickens tells WSB that “79 people of all ages (toddler to 95) put fish in the water” over those two hours. Next up for Fauntleroy Creek – in a little over four months, volunteers will start watching for spawners to show up.
(Alki on Saturday, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally) CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here. WSHS REUNION: All alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything).
Perhaps the biggest meeting this week is now three days away – the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, 4 pm Thursday (June 9th). This is the meeting at which SDOT promises “an update about the reopening timeline” for the bridge repairs, now that the structural-concrete pours have all been completed. Note that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll announce an opening date – the language they’ve used is exactly what’s quoted above, a timeline update. We don’t have the agenda yet but you’ll be able to watch the meeting live here.
Summer adventure is ahead for 40 West Seattle High School students, as part of a district-leading program – here’s the announcement:. We have the excellent news to announce that more students than ever from West Seattle High School will be studying abroad this summer. We are the top school in the district and one of the top schools in the nation with CIEE! This summer, 40 students from WSHS will be departing the country for 3-4 weeks to study abroad as part of the CIEE Global Navigator Program. They will be studying a wide variety of subjects during their experience, including language, environmental science, arts, business, leadership, and international relations. Students will be traveling to 11 different countries including Mexico, Spain, France, Costa Rica, Argentina, Portugal, UK, Ireland, Morocco, Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands. This year, students earned over $66,000 in scholarships toward their journeys. This program is coordinated by French teacher Meghan Schumacher.
An announcement and invitation, from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is excited to “Plant and Dedicate“ three Peace Poles to the following locations in 2022. West Seattle Eagles Club, 4426 California SW. Fauntleroy Church, UCC, 9140 California SW. The Log House...
Due to logistical issues, we’re publishing our weekly check of countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week several hours later than usual. Here are the numbers, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:. *17 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the...
Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. STOLEN DUMP TRUCK: Just received the photo and report from Serene:. My husband’s dump truck was stolen by Highland Park Elementary School about an hour ago. It is a ’95 Isuzu NPR. Please keep an eye out!. We’ll add...
Thanks for the tips and the texted photo. Witnesses say the damage was done by a semitruck “clipping” the utility pole at Fauntleroy/Concord while making a turn. Police are on scene and Seattle City Light has been notified.
We don’t know if door-to-door soliciting went entirely away during the past few years, but in the past few days we’ve received reader complaints/alerts about solicitors for the first time in two-plus years – so here’s a refresher course of what you should know, from the Seattle Municipal Code:
