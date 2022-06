LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped the final game of the series against the Carolina Mudcats by a score of 6-3. The Hillcats (28-22) scratched and clawed their way back into the ballgame after falling behind early, but the Mudcats (28-23) came alive in the final two innings to put the game out of reach.

