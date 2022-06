LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET/Hillcats) — The Lynchburg Hillcats exploded for two runs in each of the first two innings to defeat the Carolina Mudcats by a final score of 6-1. With the victory, the Hillcats (27-21) move back into the first-place spot in the Carolina League North Division, a half-game ahead of the Mudcats (27-22). The victory game after dropping the continuation game from Thursday evening by a score of 7-4.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO