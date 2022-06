Joe Keery has become an instant fan favorite, thanks to his role as Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Though he’s relatively new in the business, he used to be a part of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal and went solo under the moniker Djo. As an actor and musician, Joe Keery is slowly making a name for himself and building a net worth along the way.

