Community Events

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road. Chief Tracy Roles says the BPD's Command Staff used to hold two of these meetings a year, but they have discussed how they can approach these gatherings in a different way. Roles says they thought it might be best for the BPD's frontline supervisors and patrol officers to hear from the public firsthand. He says it is also a great way for citizens to put names with faces of those police officers who are doing the real police work every day.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO