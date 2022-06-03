Community Events

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching as the Washington County Election Board must receive them no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Yvonne House, the Washington County Election Board's Secretary, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. House says no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot in Oklahoma, and it is easy to apply. She says voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
