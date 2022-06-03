ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Community Events

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Bartlesville/Ramona Aglow is having a Community Outreach, Saturday, 10am-noon, at...

bartlesvilleradio.com

bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: Community Meeting at Tri County Tech on June 21

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road. Chief Tracy Roles says the BPD's Command Staff used to hold two of these meetings a year, but they have discussed how they can approach these gatherings in a different way. Roles says they thought it might be best for the BPD's frontline supervisors and patrol officers to hear from the public firsthand. He says it is also a great way for citizens to put names with faces of those police officers who are doing the real police work every day.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey City Council to Consider Leasing Property, More

The Dewey City Council may look to approve budget items when they meet on Monday, June 6, at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, at 7:00 p.m. First up, the Council may approve a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. From there, the Council will consider approving a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deadline Set to Request Absentee Ballot for Primary

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching as the Washington County Election Board must receive them no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Yvonne House, the Washington County Election Board's Secretary, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. House says no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot in Oklahoma, and it is easy to apply. She says voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indians Lose Game 1 in Fort Smith

The Doenges Ford Indians have started their trip to Fort Smith, Arkansas at 0-1. Bartlesville fell to the Elk City Mudcats 10-2 in six innings late on Friday night. The Tribe ran into similar issues they had in opening weekend with walks and errors – plus had some struggles on offense.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ponca City Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A man is in critical condition after he swerved to avoid striking an animal with his motorcycle. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Glen Salmon, 73, of Ponca City, was traveling southbound on City View Road east of McCord in Osage County of Thursday night. Salmon swerved when an animal entered the roadway, causing his Harley to depart the street to the right and re-enter from the left. The vehicle would skid on its side before coming to rest.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Bruins Get NCAA Tourney Play

Both former Bartlesville High Bruin baseball stars saw time during Oral Roberts’ first NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M on Fridy afternoon. Unfortunately the Aggies topped the Golden Eagles 8-3, moving ORU one loss from elimination. Freshman Jakob Hall came on and pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

