Everywhere you look, the price of rent is up in Richmond — way up — and the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Driving the news: The average asking rent for metro Richmond is now $1,408 a month — a 12% increase year-over-year (May to May) and a 24% increase since the start of the pandemic, according to data shared with Axios by Michael Cobb, director of market analytics for commercial real estate research firm CoStar Group.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO