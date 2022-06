A long career in law enforcement has not only been good for Ronald Eckart, 59, but also his two sons Andrew and Brennan. Eckart’s career actually began as a maintenance worker at Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown in 1984. After working there a little over a year, he tried to get into the State Police Academy. He didn’t make it in on his first try, but was accepted on his second try while working as a dispatcher with KSP. He graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy in 1987.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO