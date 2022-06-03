ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead’s Craver, Glacier’s Goudette are All-State

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

A pair of Kalispell softball players have been named first-team all-Western AA, and thus are All-State picks in voting from league coaches.

Flathead outfielder Macy Craver and Glacier second baseman Kenadie Goudette were named All-State.

Goudette hit .433 for the Wolfpack, second on the team. She hit two homers, nine doubles and drove in 15 runs.

Craver hit .400 and led the Bravettes in hits (24), runs (18) and doubles (5).

Players of the year were Helena Capital’s Anna Cockhill on offense and her teammate Nyeala Herndon on defense.

Cockhill hit .447 with seven homers and 29 RBIs, and also scored 52 runs for the Bruins, who finished third at last weekend’s State AA tournament. Herndon was the ace pitching, going 15-3 with a 2.12 earned-run average. She fanned 151 batters in 109 innings.

Making second-team all-Western AA were shortstop Sammie Labrum and pitcher Ella Farrell from Glacier. Labrum hit .470 for the Pack and also led the team in runs (33), doubles (10), triples (3), home runs (6) and RBIs (26).

Farrell was the top pitcher, going 8-6 with a 3.76 ERA. She struck out 124 in 97 innings.

Glacier’s Alli Kernan and Emma Cooke and Flathead’s Laynee Vessar were honorable mentions.

Western AA All-Conference

First team*

Pitchers — Nyeala Herndon, jr., Capital; Faith Howard, fr., Helena.

Catcher — Kendall Klemp, jr., Helena.

First base — Grace Hood, so., Big Sky.

Second base — Kenadie Goudette, so., Glacier.

Third base — Haley Wolsky, jr., Sentinel.

Shortstop — Anna Cockhill, so., Capital.

Infield — Kodie Hoagland, sr., Butte.

Outfield — Kathryn Emmert, so., Capital; Ashley King, sr., Capital; Macy Craver, sr., Flathead.

Utility — Ashlinn Mullaney, fr., Butte.

DH/DP — Cassidy Schweitzer, sr., Sentinel.

Offensive Player of Year — Anna Cockhill, Capital.

Defensive Player of Year — Nyeala Herndon, Capital.

Second team

Pitchers — Ella Farrell, so., Glacier; Liberty Rogers, so., Big Sky.

Catcher — Taylor Sayers, so., Capital.

First base — Brooke Richaredson, jr., Helena.

Second base — Ashley Koenig, so., Helena.

Third base — Delaney Laird, so., Big Sky.

Shortstop — Sammie Labrum, sr., Glacier; Kodi Fraser, sr., Sentinel.

Outfield — Amy Taylor, sr., Sentinel; Ashlyn Lamping, sr., Helena; Kennedy Dypwick, so., Sentinel.

Utility — Maloree English, jr. Helena.

Honorable mention — Laynee Vessar, so., C, Flathead; Alli Kernan, Util, sr., Glacier; Emma Cooke, OF, so., Glacier; Kyler Latrielle, OF, fr., Big Sky; Rian Ferriter, 1B, jr., Butte; Kamber Leary, 3B, so., Butte; Bella Glowacki, 2B, so, Capital; Kylee Wetzel, SS, sr., Helena; Madison Petrino, OF, jr., Hellgate; Rylee Crane, P, jr., Sentinel; Jayden Gagner, P, jr., SAentine; Emma Reis, C, jr., Sentinel.

Glacier's Kenadie Goudette (2) connects on a two-run double in the second inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

