Pasadena, CA

Meet CIS Valedictorian Carli Bertonneau

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarli Bertonneau is the valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class for CIS Academy in the Pasadena Unified School District. Principal Lawrence Torres said “Carli is an extraordinary student. She is graduating a year early because she has been dual enrolled in our program as well as completing courses at...

coloradoboulevard.net

Meet Pasadena High School Co-Valedictorians Tosten Pearson and Brianna Gaughan

Pasadena High School has two valedictorians in 2022. Since his freshman year, Tosten Pearson has been a writer for the Pasadena High School newspaper, the Pasadena Chronicle, and has led the publication this last academic year as Editor-in-Chief. He has also served as co-founder and Vice-President of his school’s Science Olympiad Club/Team for all four years.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Thoughts for Pennies: “Exceptional Rules”

Glenn Storm is a local entertainment professional. He has been an animator for feature film, a designer of computer games and an artist in various media. He holds a master's degree in film from CalArts. He can be seen strolling Caltech during alumni week seminar day and loves to talk about story and character.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Meet Marshall Fundamental School Co-Valedictorians Benjamin Karish and Kareem Shaheen

Marshall Fundamental has two valedictorians in 2022. Marshall Fundamental Co-Valedictorian Benjamin Karish has been a Marshall Eagle since 9th grade following his promotion from Walter Reed Middle School in LAUSD. He attended PUSD Willard Elementary for grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade. Ben has been active in Frisbee Club, Math Club,...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

LAUSD increases security measures

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho on May 25 announced expanded safety procedures, communications protocols and investments in technology to enhance safety and security on school campuses. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now in Uvalde, Texas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Farewell to Magnolia Park Night Out

Magnolia Park Night Out has reached the end of an era. The event, supported and sponsored by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association has officially shut down as of its last event on May 27, 2022. The association voted unanimously at their June 1st board meeting to finally let go of the event due to a lack of participation and funding.
BURBANK, CA
streetfoodblog.com

Crenshaw Sq. and Extra: The place to Discover Remnants of Crenshaw’s Japanese American Historical past | Misplaced LA | Meals & Discovery

At the moment, the Crenshaw district of South Los Angeles is called a predominantly Black neighborhood, whereas Japanese Individuals are mostly related to Little Tokyo, Sawtelle, Torrance and Gardena. However after World Warfare II, Crenshaw had the largest concentration of Japanese Americans in the continental United States. Individuals who lived within the neighborhood in the course of the center of the twentieth century usually speak about its variety — public college images from that point present courses of Black, Asian, Latinx and white college students all posing collectively, with lecturers of a number of races as nicely.
LOUISIANA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena Christmas Tree Lane Summer Maintenance

CTLA volunteers gathered early Saturday morning to complete their annual summer ‘Lane Maintenance’. The giant Deodar cedar (Cedrus deodara) trees that line Santa Rosa in Altadena continue to do well, as they have for decade upon decade. Many of them are well over 100 feet tall, and growing up against a 3-4’ deep hand-laid stone ditch makes it tough on the trees. There is a very limited growing space for many of the trees. If that gets over grown with weeds and small bush it tends to hold water and pests – which are bad for the base of most trees, including the cedar trees the Christmas Tree Lane Association (CTLA) cares for.
ALTADENA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

College students could be spending their time partying outside of the classroom. Instead, they’re thinking 30-50 years ahead about the future of politics.

It was a Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the Ronald Tutor Campus Center, and while most college students were tucked away in their dorms or the library getting ready for finals season, these 30 students were debating over whether to get rid of the congressional filibuster. In a weed-themed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Council Will Review 1001 N. Roxbury Despite Challenge

In a continuing drama over the future of the house at 1001 North Roxbury Drive, representatives of the homeowner sent a letter to the city warning the Council not to proceed with reexamining the home’s historic status. In response to questions from the Courier, City Attorney Laurence Wiener reiterated the Council’s intention to press ahead with the hearing, which will take place on June 21.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
myburbank.com

Randy’s Donuts Has Its Grand Opening in Burbank

There are many fun foods that nearly everyone can agree upon, and the short list includes hamburgers, French fries, pizzas and donuts. On Wednesday afternoon, the first Randy’s Donuts in the San Fernando Valley had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3007 North Hollywood Way, a mere stone’s throw from Burbank Airport.
BURBANK, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,154, county case totals to 2,990,651 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,668, with 474 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Schools across SoCal seeing a rise in reported threats following Texas school shooting

LOS ANGELES - Since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, similar threats have been reported at several Southern California schools. Schools across the country have seen a drastic rise in reported threats. In Los Angeles that includes Baldwin Park High School, Mater Dei, Canyon High, Sierra Vista, Keith McCarthy Academy, Valley Adult School, Hans Christensen Middle School, and Ortega High. Graduations have been canceled, finals moved online... leaving many parents, staff, and students disappointed and worried.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAHSA to immediately review policies following CBS 2 Investigation

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said it will make every effort to distribute and donate food after a CBS 2 investigation captured outreach workers trashing food meant for the unhoused.The agency has been criticized recently after CBS 2 Investigates and investigative reporter David Goldstein caught LAHSA outreach workers repeatedly throwing away cases of county-funded food that was supposed to go to the homeless."I don't know if there's much of a greater sin than throwing good food away especially when people are hungry," said Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin on May 31. Galperin conducted a scathing audit on LAHSA in 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County: Don’t expedite Cuatro siblings’ suit

POMONA — The siblings of a four-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial of their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County by virtue of the ages of the minor plaintiffs, lawyers for the county argued in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Seven-Story Development Planned for Pico Boulevard

Development would be located at 5101-5125 W. Pico Boulevard on a block-long site. A new application that has been filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Local Development, Inc which calls for a number of commercial buildings on Pico Boulevard to be demolished with the aim of redeveloping the area with multifamily housing and retail space as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

California Secures Conviction Against La Luz del Mundo Church Leader

California Attorney General Rob Bonta secured a guilty plea and conviction against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leader and former Santa Barbara County pastor Naasón Joaquín García days before he was set to go to trial for at least 27 counts ranging fom sexual assault to lewd acts with a minor, according to an announcement from the California Department of Justice on Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

