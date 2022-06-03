ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Charlie Mackesy illustrations go on sale at Sotheby’s

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nqra_0fz5ggqd00

A selection of original illustrations by the author and illustrator of the bestselling The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse have gone on sale as part of an exhibition in London.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, by Charlie Mackesy, was released in 2019 and features drawings illustrating the friendship and conversations between the four titular characters.

As part of We Are All A Work In Progress, a selling exhibition of 28 original working illustrations drawn in the making of Mackesy’s book, rendered preparatory illustrations in ink and watercolour by Mackesy have gone on display at Sotheby’s in London as part of its Jubilee series of exhibitions and events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1840BF_0fz5ggqd00
Just a Tiny Taste by Charlie Mackesy will be on show at Sotheby’s as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)

The exhibition’s works will also be available to purchase until June 28, and echoing the exhibition’s title, they share an insight into Mackesy’s working methods as he often draws multiple versions of the same illustrations in different mediums as part of his artistic process.

Included in the exhibition will be the drawings Sometimes, I worry and The Hardest Person To Forgive, which were not included in the final pages of the book.

The drawings will also include four cake-themed illustrations to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including Well Hello and Just A Tiny Taste.

Speaking about the selling exhibition, Mackesy said: “It’s a joy to be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a massive privilege to have my work in Sotheby’s.

“I’ve always been overwhelmed by the reaction to the book, and equally overwhelmed by Sotheby’s inviting me to exhibit working drawings from it. I’m very grateful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m95dL_0fz5ggqd00
Sometimes, I worry by Charlie Mackesy (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)

After its publication in 2019, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was named Book of the Year by Waterstones and was shortlisted for the British Book Awards’ Non-fiction Lifestyle Book of the Year.

Mackesy, who previously worked with Nelson Mandela on a lithograph project, The Unity Series, is also working on an animated short film adaptation of the book.

The Charlie Mackesy: We Are All A Work In Progress exhibition is at Sotheby’s in London until June 14, with drawings on sale until June 28.

