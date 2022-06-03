ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 cost of living scams to watch out for

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YWCD_0fz5gbR000
Lifestyle

Scammers are preying on hard-pressed households’ need for cash – and with living costs surging and people eager to save money or make a bit extra, some offers may seem particularly tempting.

Here’s a look at some of the scams, which people may be particularly susceptible to as living costs bite…

1. Tax scams

About 2.1 million tax credits customers are expected to renew their annual claims by July 31. Criminals will mimic government messages to make them appear authentic in their phone calls, texts and emails.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) says scammers may try to threaten people about non-existent tax bills, or they may try to tempt them with ‘tax rebates’. Scammers may also claim there is an issue with the person’s national insurance (NI) number or direct debit.

HMRC suggests searching gov.uk for genuine information and guidance.

2. Fake insurance

Motorists may be tempted by supposedly cheap insurance deals – particularly young drivers, who often pay more for their insurance and may be inexperienced at buying cover. But insurance giant Aviva has warned people to watch out for offers from unsolicited or unusual sources – particularly if it’s via social media or word of mouth.

‘Ghost brokers’ pretend to be genuine brokers offering car insurance. Policies are bought through legitimate companies but using false information. They are then doctored and sold on. It’s often only when someone claims that they realise the policy isn’t valid.

People can check a broker’s status on the Financial Conduct Authority or British Insurance Brokers’ Association websites, or contact insurers directly.

3. Holiday scams

Holidaymakers may be looking to cut their costs on getaways, but it’s worth remembering that Action Fraud figures show victims of holiday and travel-related fraud lose £1,868 on average.

Action Fraud suggests people check whether firms are members of Abta – look for any slight changes to the website you are viewing, such the domain name going from .co.uk to .org – and do a thorough online search for reviews to see if anyone else has had problems with the company.

4. Bogus rebates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeFMc_0fz5gbR000
Watch out for these scams (Alamy/PA)

Fraudsters may try to exploit people struggling to cope with rising energy bills too. There have been reports of criminals calling people to obtain their bank details, claiming to be officials who need them to process council tax rebates to help people deal with the rise in living costs.

Get Safe Online is advising people to hang up immediately if they receive such a call (getsafeonline.org).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage. Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Judge poised to decide future of 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute. Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life-support treatment should end.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Brokers#Online Scams#Rebates#Insurance Policies#Car Insurance#Fraud#Hm Revenue#Customs#Hmrc#Motorists
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Mike Tindall keeps his eye on cheeky Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

Playful Prince Louis was up to mischief again at the Jubilee – but his older relative Mike Tindall joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old. Louis sat in the front row of the royal box with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Edward and Sophie join giant picnic to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Earl and Countess of Wessex laughed, joked and chatted about the Queen as they joined thousands at a picnic near Windsor Castle. A sea of red, white and blue stretched down 800 metres of the Long Walk as around 3,000 people, young and old, converged on almost 500 tables on Sunday afternoon.
WORLD
newschain

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran

At least 17 people have been killed and 50 more have been injured after a passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran, authorities said. Four of the seven carriages in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas, roughly 340 miles south-east of the capital, Tehran, state television reported.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Smiling Blatter enters court at start of FIFA fraud trial

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have arrived at a Swiss criminal court for the start of their 11-day trial on charges of defrauding world football’s governing body FIFA. Smiling as he entered the court in Bellinzona, former FIFA president Blatter sat alone on a long bench while one of his lawyers addressed the three judges on the opening day of his criminal trial.
UEFA
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Mark Drakeford: Transgender women are women

Mark Drakeford has confirmed he believes “transgender women are women” after he was pushed to define what a woman is during a session at the Welsh Parliament. The First Minister was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport at the Senedd when he acknowledged it is an “argument that divides people”.
WORLD
newschain

Government considers ‘radical’ measures to tackle smoking

Health officials are considering “radical ways” to reduce the number of smokers in England, Sajid Javid has said. But the Health Secretary would not be drawn on whether or not the Javed Khan review on smoking would recommend that the legal smoking age should be raised to 21.
HEALTH
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
newschain

Amazon says it prevented four billion bad listings in 2021

Online retail giant Amazon has said it prevented four billion bad listings from making it onto its site and got rid of more than three million counterfeit products last year. The firm’s second Brand Protection Report shows a mixed picture over tackling counterfeiters compared with 2020, when Amazon blocked 10 billion listings and got rid of two million fake products.
BUSINESS
newschain

One dead and eight injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said. The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said. Mr Dams said the suspected driver of...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

She did it! Waves and smiles on balcony from Queen at poignant end to Jubilee celebrations

Just four years shy of her 100th birthday, the Jubilee Queen rallied to bring her historic Platinum celebrations to a close with a brief final balcony appearance. It was a moment for the history books, filled with poignancy, as the frail one-of-a-kind monarch, resplendent in vivid green, stepped out at Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the vast crowds.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy