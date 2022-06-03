Madras 4th of July Events

This Thursday is the last day of school for Jefferson County 509J schools. The Warm Springs K8 will be hosting an end of the school year powwow starting at noon on Thursday. All families and community drummers and dancers are encouraged to participate. The powwow will be held at the K8 football field so remember to bring your lawn chair.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A lot of big events are happening this week for the 2022 Portland Rose Festival!. On Wednesday, June 8, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollywood District of northeast Portland. Kids from all parts of the city will join in on the fun, including elementary and middle school marching bands.
The four Columbia River treaty fishing tribes announced their Spring/Summer Season Tribal Fishery for the Columbia River. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery will run through July 31st with allowable Sales including salmon, steelhead. The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open June 16th thru the 18th, June 20th thru the 24th and June 27th thru July 1st.
Fire department plan to use vacant restaurant for training before demolitionIf you see fire engines and crews in turnouts at the vacant Wild Bleu at 225 Southwest Fifth in Madras, not to worry. It's probably a drill.
Investor/Developer Andre Jackson is allowing Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 to train in the building before he has it torn down.
Mark Johnson with the fire district says it will be great training. "We'll advance hose lines up through the stairway into the bedroom," said Johnson. "Do you want us to remove the roof? Put holes in the floor? Remove windows?" he...
Kaylin Varner had to drive more than 120 miles over a mountain pass with a 1-year-old baby to get to Lebanon Strawberry Festival. The Prineville woman said nothing would have stopped her from seeing Jo Dee Messina. “I left my husband at home with a broken foot and everything,” Varner...
Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
CAMAS, Wash. — People living in the Vancouver area of Southwest Washington felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake Monday evening. The earthquake struck about three miles northwest of Camas (roughly 10 miles northeast of Portland) around 7 p.m. and occurred at a depth of about 2.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
One of the best parts of visiting Bend, Oregon, is touring the amazing parks within the city. Bend Park and Recreation District is one of the most supported parks organizations in the nation, and it shows in the level of expansion, improvements and maintenance it implements citywide. With such an...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sports have a way of showing us both the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows. Monday’s U.S. Open Final Qualifier at the Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course had no shortage of both, with some golfers even seeing both during the same day, as three secured spots in next week’s U.S Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
On Saturday, a group of people in the Laurelhurst neighborhood installed over two dozen planter boxes along a street adjacent to Laurelhurst Park in an effort to deter unhoused campers from moving their tents back in. For over a year, some residents of the neighborhood in Northeast and Southeast Portland...
A group in Central Oregon is pulling a lot of trash – and some treasures – out of the Deschutes River. Sometimes it’s to help retrieve lost valuable items. Other times it’s to satisfy their own curiosity.
The NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market in Bend is officially back for the summer season. Vendors lined the streets Saturday morning and there was something for everybody. There were fruits and vegetables, of course, along with paintings, dog treats, clothing, and so much more.
Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
Comments / 0