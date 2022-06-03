ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 6-3-22

By Howard Gordon
 5 days ago

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week.  A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes.  This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from Pet Adoption of Cuero named Molly.

Howie: Look at this good-looking pup, MOLLY BY GOLLY.  She is a Heinz 57 mix – better known as the all-American Shelter Breed.    Molly is 4 months old, but she may average up to 40 pounds when full grown. She is known for her very calm nature.  She pays attention to directions, so it is easy to see she is ready to learn commands and tricks.  She sports a beautiful rust and white fur coat with dotted freckles all over her nose.  Molly loves playing with the twelve other puppies currently in residence and up for adoption at Pet Adoptions of Cuero.  Everyone is welcome to see them all and choose one or a pair for a new addition to your family.  Summer is more fun with a four-legged pal.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with Pet Adoption of Cuero if you’re interested in Molly or any other furry friends. Or if you are looking to volunteer.

You can visit them at their location at 407 U.S. Highway 183 in South Cuero and they are open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 12 noon or call for an after-hours appointment.  Their number is 361-243-8550.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families.  All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

