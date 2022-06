Thank you to everyone who held a bake sale, collected pennies or otherwise found a way to contribute to the WHAS Crusade for Children. The annual telethon is a way of life for the region, thanks in large measure to the generous time and support provided by local fire departments and their crews. This year, 13 area departments reporting locally accounted for $123,341.28.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO