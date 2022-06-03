ShoreRivers citizen scientists monitor water quality

EASTON — Every summer, ShoreRivers deploys a team of citizen scientists to monitor bacteria levels at popular swimming and boating sites to provide important human health risk information to the public. The results are posted online every Friday from Memorial Day to Labor Day at theswimguide.org as well as on local riverkeepers’ social media pages with the tag #SwimmableShoreRivers.

The results from the 2021 SwimTester season show that bacteria levels vary based on location, land use and weather, making systematic, scientific analysis of local water quality vital.

Major rain events are almost always connected to spikes in bacteria levels, and outgoing tides have a higher probability of carrying bacteria pollution.

According to ShoreRivers testing data, almost 50% of the samples that failed in 2021 occurred after a major rain event on an outgoing tide — meaning that a swimming spot is more likely to contain bacteria levels over the EPA’s threshold for safe swimming on an outgoing tide after it rains.

This public service provided by ShoreRivers is a community-driven effort.

This summer, 54 SwimTesters will monitor 40 sites on the Choptank, Miles, Wye, Chester and Sassafras rivers, Eastern Bay and the Bayside creeks.

Generous site sponsors — including towns, marinas, homeowner’s associations and families — help cover the sampling costs of $640 per site for one season.

The Cornell Douglas Foundation provided funding to purchase state-of-the-art bacteria processing equipment and is supporting ShoreRivers’ efforts to reach more diverse communities, including translating bacteria information into Spanish.

Volunteer SwimTesters collect water samples weekly, which are then processed according to standard scientific protocols in ShoreRivers in-house labs.

The program follows EPA’s standard protocols for collecting and analyzing samples and uses a pass/fail system to determine if bacteria levels are safe or unsafe for swimming.

Multiple years of consistent bacteria monitoring have highlighted those sites that frequently show elevated levels of bacteria, potentially indicating a chronic source of bacteria pollution.

Potential chronic sources of bacteria include failing septic systems, overflows or leaks from wastewater treatment plants, waste from animal farms or manure fertilizer.

Acute sources of bacteria pollution include overflows from wastewater treatment plants and pet or wild animal waste.

Additionally, the 2022 pumpout boat season on the Miles and Wye rivers began on Memorial Day weekend.

The ShoreRivers pumpout boat is a free service offered on the Miles and Wye rivers operating from May to mid-October. The pumpout boat helps prevent more than 20,000 gallons of concentrated marine waste from entering our waters annually.

To schedule a pumpout, contact Capt. Jim Freeman at 410-829-4352, on VHF Channel 9, email POBCaptJim@gmail.com, or visit ShoreRivers.org/programs/pumpout-boat.