Netflix has officially given its first look at the upcoming series 1899, which comes to us from the creators of Dark. The first trailer for Netflix’s 1899 showcases a spiraling sea-faring journey full of chaotic mysteries that look to pull its audience in and down the whirlpool with it. The series comes from co-creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who help the German science fiction and psychological thriller Dark. Based on quotes from the creators, fans of Dark‘s puzzle-like structure will be excited for this new contraption for their minds to unlock.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO