Renowned artist, Charles (“Chick”) Lloyd Peterson, born April 5, 1927, died peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 surrounded by his family at home. Chick was born in Elgin, Illinois to the late Clarence (“Pete”) and Karin (Wiberg) Peterson, the youngest son with two older brothers, Bob and Dick. Chick was a graduate of the American Academy of Art in 1949, received his Bachelor of Arts from Marietta College in 1953 before completing his Masters of Fine Arts in 1954 from Ohio University. He was awarded his PhD Emeritus in 1988 from Marietta College.

EPHRAIM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO