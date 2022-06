As an amateur, Viddal Riley compiled an impressive collection of medals and other boxing honours. Now he has his sights on the first of his professional career. The 24-year-old makes his second appearance on the comeback trail from two years out when he steps into the ring to face an as-yet-unnamed opponent on Saturday's BOXXER show at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO