Easton Couple hosts Ukrainian Family

EASTON — A family from Ukraine is escaping the war to come land in Talbot County. The Exes have lost a lot in their journey out of Ukraine to Poland to Copenhagen to Baltimore Washington International to Easton. They have three kids.

A concerned couple in Easton wanted to do something to help out and give the family a place to stay. Jon and Amy Ostroff were in Europe, mostly Germany visiting their son in school, and France on vacation. Wanting to help out, started with a GoFundMe page and the response exceeded their initial ask. Then they put it on Facebook and were amazed by the generosity of the community. Someone even donated a bass guitar.

Over and over people have asked, “What can I do?”

After watching the leveling of maternity wards, schools and train stations on TV, people can imagine what if it was my town? What if Easton Memorial Hospital got bombed and the only place to sleep was in a basement? The trail of suffering in Ukraine is long and the river of people leaving the country to other nations is brisk.

Amy runs a nonprofit to create a Montessori school in South Africa and Jon is a trial lawyer based in the suburbs of Philadelphia. His family is Ukrainian.

“I heard that a friend was flying to Warsaw and I decided about an hour before I was going to leave that I was going the other way — to Warsaw. And on day three I was working on the Medyka border, which is the busiest border to leave Ukraine,” Jon said.

Medyka is in southeastern Poland on the border with Ukraine. The scene there is trains, buses and cars full of people trying to get out of Ukraine. At least families getting their children and wives out. It is also a military staging ground for newly minted soldiers of all nations who are getting new Ukrainian uniforms to join the fight.

“For people to get out of Ukraine to the most hospitable country by far — Poland — Medyka is the best bet because it is the safest crossing. I was there is March and already 2.2 million refugees had left Ukraine. 1.8 million going to Poland. Poland is amazing, you have a 1,000 square foot apartment with a family of four living in it, now has 10 living in it. The Poles just give and give and are embarrassed by any acknowledgement. It is incredible to be a part of and see that lesson in real humility,” Jon said.

The border crossing was a scene like out of a World War II movie, very cold and hectic. He made a connection at the border with humanitarian and chef Jose Andres’ World Kitchen. Jon wanted to go to the Ukrainian side, so they gave him a shopping cart full of food and a vest. And he crossed over to Ukraine knowing that it was an hours-long trip and it would not be safe to get stuck over there.

“You call it the gauntlet at the border. On both sides there are hundreds of volunteers. They are waiting there with food, hot drinks, soup, shelter. They are building tents as fast as they can. And Andres is there with a big smoker that is the size of a field truck,” he said.

There was surreal magic at the gauntlet too. In the middle of all the humanitarian effort is a classically trained pianist with fingerless gloves playing beautiful music. He had a peace sign hanging from the open case of the piano. Federico Fellini or the great Polish director Andrzej Wajda could only have dreamed this scene up.

“He was out there playing 18 hours a day in 10 degrees out there in the snow and the wind. That was symbolic to me of the whole humanitarian effort,” Jon said.

Jon got a phone call in response to a post that Amy had made on Facebook about the work they were doing. Some serious serendipity begins to happen. There is a California man, Jeff Ex, who moved to Ukraine three years ago. Jon’s cousin Lisa saw the Facebook post and showed it to her friend Stephanie. Stephanie’s brother Jeff is trying to get out of Ukraine. He has a family of five.

Ex had the foresight to leave Ukraine before the war started. His family was in Dnipro not far from Aryopol. It is also near heavily bombed cities like Donetsk and Mariupol, close to the Russian border. He fled early and got to Krakow, Poland.

Jon got a text, “My friend’s brother is stuck and really needs help.”

Although Ex had made it out, he was running out of money in Krakow. There still was a mountain of paperwork.

He had a couple thousand to his name, two backpacks and three kids that he had adopted. The kids are 6-year-old Rostic, 12-year-old Veronica and 14-year-old Vlad. His soon-to-be-wife is Julia.

“He had a day or two at the place that was putting him up before he had to leave. He had nowhere to go and no idea of what to do. He considered going back to Ukraine with Julia. They met through a dating app like Match.com. He was looking for a ring for her to get married right before the war,” he said.

So now it was time to help this family. So Jon dug in and made phone calls. A lawyer told Jon to tell Jeff, don’t wait to get married. So they got married twice, once civil and once ceremonial. At this point they had moved to Copenhagen. Stockholm has become the gatekeeper for anyone wanting to go from Europe to the North America. Poland’s immigration resources were becoming overtaxed.

They hope to have the Exes flying into BWI By June 15 at the latest.

“This was a life changer for us because now we could really see the ability to really make things happen for people and see the adversity become opportunity,” said Jon.

“There is an incredible village, not just Amy and me, around this whole story who have helped make this whole thing happen in so many many ways. And now it is happening in Easton,” said Jon.

Amy started a modest GoFundMe page but was blown away by all the offerings that people made to help. She connected the page with her nonprofit’s 501(c)3 status, which makes all donations tax-deductible.

“Well we have GoFundMe, but there are all these people like someone who wants to clean our house. Someone wants to give them massages. Thery’e going to be put up for a night at a bed and breakfast. Restaurant owners are offering dinner,” Amy said.

“They got married and have had the kids in a very small house. Wouldn’t it be nice if they could have a night to themselves like a dinner? People are excited to help. I know my friend of our’s who bought a guitar for Vlad because he had to leave his behind. They got some art supplies for Veronica because she loves art. I am overwhelmed with how generous people have been,” she said.

“Some people are giving us money. Our neighbors just gave us a case of wine. I want to find an old bike that is Rostic’s size. People see all the crap that is happening in the world and they want do something no matter how small. Even making a sign to welcome them can make a big difference,” Jon said.

After a soft landing in Easton, the Ex family will land in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, which has the second biggest Ukrainian population in the country.

This an immigrant story that more than 30 people have helped to come true. This is an American dream story forged in the communities of Talbot County.