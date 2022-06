No big ideas during an election campaign? Au contraire — the Ontario election campaign produced some unexpected and innovative proposals. This doesn’t happen often, mostly because politicians don’t dare to dream. And, as Kim Campbell infamously put it during her brief tenure as prime minister, the election period is too short a time to discuss serious issues. Here are the good ideas we noticed during the election that should be implemented by Doug Ford’s victorious PC government and then scaled up for the rest of the country. Education The Ontario Liberals proposed the introduction of an optional Grade 13...

