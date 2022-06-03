ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland dad warns Gov. Abbott Texas school shooting bigger than police 'response that day'

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018, says several positive changes were made as a result of a commission launched by Florida Republicans to investigate policy failures stemming from the tragedy. Pollack encouraged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to see through a...

