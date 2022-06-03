Parkland dad warns Gov. Abbott Texas school shooting bigger than police 'response that day'

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., joined "Hannity" on Tuesday to discuss record-high gas prices and inflation as the Biden administration struggles to take control. SCOTT BROWN: I just drove in, I paid $5.05 and that’s just for the cheapest gas I could find on the way into Manchester. In New Hampshire, diesel prices are the highest they’ve ever been and six, seven, eight days in a row, as you know, it’s going up, up, up, up. We were energy-independent less than two years ago. The administration made it crystal clear, as you referenced, they were going to do away with fossil fuels and crush the coal and oil industries, which they are doing, they’re doing everything in their power to do so. They are trying to really re-shape the economy to go into a green economy, and [Biden] is not going to do anything because he wants that green vote. All the AOCs and all the others.
