12 Outfit Ideas For When It’s Really, Really Cold

In my first flatshare, a five-bedroom flat in Toronto that had seen countless generations of students before us, we asked the landlord to give the walls a fresh coat of paint. "Something neutral," we said, which he took to mean a blinding shade of aqua. In our toothpaste-coloured flat, we decorated with paper snowflakes at Christmas, lived off bagels with guacamole and wept over boys who didn't know our names. Then I lived in a three-bedroom, no-living-room flat in Shepherd's Bush where we covered our walls with fairy lights and postcards from art galleries, tried our hand at hosting dinner parties and once accidentally let a fox in through the back door. Finally I moved to another three-bed in Forest Hill with a tiny kitchen and, miraculously, a beautiful, black-and-white tiled bathroom. There, we draped the ugly leather sofa in mismatched throws and too many cushions, got really into plants, drank endless bottles of wine and perfected Haim's "Want You Back" walking dance. To me, each of these makeshift homes felt magic.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 HOURS AGO