ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

By Natalie Grover
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewHfm_0fz5aJxI00

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa.

The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose COVID-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers.

But demand for monkeypox tests will be a fraction of what it was for COVID, given monkeypox is not as transmissible nor as dangerous as COVID - it typically spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks. read more

And unlike the sudden emergence of COVID, there are vaccines, treatments and tests that can already help curb the spread of monkeypox. read more

A niche new market could soften - but won't make up for - the anticipated slowing of COVID diagnostic sales as the need to test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus ebbs and concern about monkeypox grows, analysts say.

Roche (ROG.S), for instance, made 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.0 billion) in COVID test sales in the first quarter, and Barclays analyst Emily Field estimates the tests will generate 3 billion Swiss francs in total for the company in 2022.

"It would be very difficult for monkeypox revenues to offset this in any meaningful way," she said.

More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported by about 30 countries since early May. The majority were in Europe and not linked to travel to Africa, where the virus is endemic. Public health authorities suspect some degree of community transmission. No deaths have been reported.

Still, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it expects infections to rise as surveillance expands and its Europe head warned the spread could accelerate as people gather for parties and festivals over the summer. read more

This outbreak is significant on the monkeypox scale, but there is not yet a need for hundreds of thousands of tests, which was the case when COVID emerged, said Daniel Bausch, senior director, emerging threats and global health security at FIND, the global alliance for diagnostics.

"This isn't going to be the next COVID ... so I don't think the needs are massive. I don't anticipate [test] supply to be an issue."

TESTING, TESTING

Some countries, including Switzerland and the Netherlands which have reported only a handful of cases, say that for now they have sufficient testing capacity for monkeypox. Britain, where nearly 200 cases have been confirmed, is working on expanding capacity.

Although researchers previously had fragmented access to the chemicals and other materials needed to conduct PCR tests for monkeypox, kits being developed by companies such as Roche theoretically allow them to have everything they need in one place to process a sample in a lab.

Kits like Roche's have not been cleared by regulators for use as a medical diagnostic – however, they are available for research purposes only.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen listed Chinese firms, including Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies (688399.SS), say they have added the European Union's CE mark of quality to their kits.

The regime allows test-makers to self-certify that they are complying with EU regulations, and can accordingly be sold in the region. read more

Broadly there are two types of test: PCR and antigen tests are designed to detect whether a person is currently or very recently infected, while antibody tests show whether a person has previously been infected.

The monkeypox virus is part of the orthopoxvirus family that also includes smallpox and cowpox

PCR tests are the gold standard test for the detection of monkeypox, according to the WHO, while the way antigen and antibody tests are designed makes it less likely that a positive result is definitively indicative of monkeypox.

It is unclear whether infected but symptomatic individuals can spread the virus, says the WHO, so it's not known if precautionary testing of suspected cases is needed.

However, since suspected cases are expected to isolate for up to 21 days, rapid antigen tests could be useful, given there are currently no pox virus diseases that have broadly spread across populations, said Carlos Maluquer de Motes, who runs a research group studying poxvirus biology at Surrey University.

Most diagnostic makers are focused on PCR tests for monkeypox. A few others, including Tetracore Inc, are working on rapid antigen tests.

However, caution is warranted.

"Virtually none of the kits, whether listed for research or otherwise, have gone through extensive validation," said Bausch. "It would be interesting to order all the tests that have suddenly come on the market and see what you get."

($1 = 0.9580 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Roxanne Liu in China, Michael Shields in Zurich and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Twitter: @NatalieGrover; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Josephine Mason and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
deseret.com

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA. 5 cause surge in deaths and cases in Portugal

The new omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, are driving a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Portugal. Driving the news: In Portugal on Wednesday, more than 26,000 new cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths were recorded — the highest number of deaths since February, when 51 people died, per The Guardian. This wave, which began in April, is responsible for 1,455 deaths.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#European Union#Monkeypox Virus#Covid#Barclays
Fox News

What does North Korea's Kim Jong Un want from the Biden administration?

SEOUL, South Korea – Kim Jong Un, the 38-year-old dictator of North Korea, has already crossed a U.S. red line with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in March and worries mount that in the coming days and months his next test could be a nuclear one. These moves come at a time when his country’s economy has been staggered by the U.S. and U.N. led economic sanctions and an outbreak of the coronavirus.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Neutral Swiss spell out rules for re-export of arms

June 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland reiterated on Friday it would not as a neutral country allow the re-export of Swiss arms to conflict zones but this did not cover some Swiss-manufactured parts that other countries may use to make weapons. Pressure has mounted on Switzerland to take a more active...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla (TSLA.O) unfavorably to Ford (F.N) on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Restaurants Embrace Digital to Fight Rising F&B Prices

As restaurants deal with sky-high inflation and widespread supply chain shortages, old pen-and-paper (or even spreadsheet and Word document) bookkeeping and inventory management methods will no longer cut it. Keeping up with these challenges requires digital integration across operational processes, offering real-time information about prices and inventory and enabling quick pivots when circumstances suddenly change.
VERMONT STATE
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy