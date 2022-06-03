State Baseball Tournament: Fairmont Senior tops Robert C. Byrd to advance to Class AA title game

Charleston – Fairmont Senior scored three runs in the sixth inning to break open a 4-4 tie on its way to a 7-4 win over Robert C. Byrd in the semifinals of the state baseball tournament at Appalachian Power Park Thursday.

“In the sixth inning, a freshman, Logan Canfield came out and got things started. Everybody picked it up and we went through nine batters that inning,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. “Guys just started putting balls in play and they made a couple mistakes. A couple of balls bounced wrong for them and we were able to take advantage.”

Evan Dennison led the Polar Bears with two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Samuel Viani also drove in a pair of runs for Fairmont. Mayson Jack went the distance for the win allowing only three hits and two earned runs.

“Seven innings and 80 pitches says it all. (Jack) has had two games or three games that he came a batter short of a complete game. We have talked to him about being a little more efficient and he was lights out tonight,” Ricer said. “Dennison came through in the clutch. We had a freshman make one heck of a play out there in left field, plus he came back with two hits. We have senior leadership, but we have some great freshman out there.”

Fairmont Senior will now face Class AA defending state champion Logan for the title Saturday at 10 a.m.

“It’s going to be great. It’s been 2013 since Fairmont Senior has been in that championship game. We pretty much had that game wrapped up and gave it away. Hopefully we can make it happen,” Ricer said.