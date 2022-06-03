Tom Lias led rebranding of agency for people with mental disabilities
By Candice Williams
Detroit News
4 days ago
For years, Tom Lias sought the help of The Arc of Oakland County for resources as he and his wife raised their son, David, 38, who has Fragile X syndrome, which impacts brain development. In addition to his day job as CEO of Gorman’s Home Furnishings, Lias has been...
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 19,535 new cases. That's down 24.8% from the previous week's tally of 25,968 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II has been infected with a breakthrough COVID-19 case, representatives announced Monday. "Having been vaccinated and boosted, his only symptom is a dry cough," the City Council said in a statement. "He is self-quarantined and taking oral treatment." Young, a former state lawmaker, was elected...
Smoking lounges in Farmington Hills have more rules to follow if they want to stay open. Its city council added extra restrictions to smoking lounge businesses after police raised concerns of repeated crime issues at hookah lounges. Restrictions include allowing police to temporarily close a facility after a crime, requiring closure by 11 p.m., banning alcohol and requiring a manager be on site at all times during hours of operation.
As Beaumont radiologist Donald Conn sat at his wife Sheryl's bedside during the summer of 2020 as she underwent cancer treatments, he longed for a place to decompress and relax without leaving the hospital. "The campus didn't have quite that spot that I was looking for," Conn, 57, said. He...
Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - January Castleman doesn’t need words to describe her home’s past three floods. Instead, she just laughs. The mess it creates in her basement. The runaround she gets from her insurance company. The patchwork of solutions that awaits her when she tries fixing the damage.
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — At least 15 people who attended a public affairs conference last week on Michigan’s Mackinac Island have tested positive for COVID-19, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The gathering is put on each year by a business group, the Detroit Regional Chamber, and...
A recent Facebook post pointed out a pet store selling something they deemed to be...slightly concerning. The post, made by Jeffrey D. in the Facebook group Abandoned Old and Interesting Places in Michigan, shows the storefront of Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies. The store's awning gives a glimpse into what they offer:
Detroit — The head of the Detroit City Council's Public Health and Safety Standing Committee revealed Monday a cost estimate about the effectiveness of the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system as the council delayed action on a proposed expansion. The council committee was set to vote on a proposed...
A memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin is set for Sunday at Wayne State University, nearly a year after his death last July. Levin's namesake, the university's Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University Law School, announced the service Monday for the Detroit Democrat after previous memorial plans were postponed last summer due to coronavirus concerns.
Every questionable issue or accusation that emerges from the Duggan administration comes with a flood of conversations and comments shared quietly and in confidence. Those who have an opinion opt to share it only with those they trust for fear of retribution. The latest reports about Mayor Mike Duggan's disclosure...
Waterford Township, Mich. – Many believe the death and burial of a circus elephant named Little Jennie in Oakland County to be a myth. Others actually recall the event vividly. There is in fact an elephant buried at the site of the former Summit Place Mall in Waterford, Michigan....
• Registration is open for teams for the 10th annual BBQ Battle, June 18, hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation and the City of Oak Park. There are categories for both ribs and chicken wings. The entry is $50/team for ribs and $25/team for wings. Competitors may use wood, charcoal or gas. The deadline to register is June 11. The BBQ Battle takes place during the City of Oak Park’s Summer Blast, which includes amusement rides, music, grilling demos, food court and mini-pub at the Oak Park Community Center grounds, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park. Teams can download the registration form at OaklandCountyParks.com or call 248-326-4900.
Ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig played the victim on Fox News on Sunday, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that he can't be on ballot for governor because of too many forged signatures on his ballot-qualifying petitions. When host Maria Bartiromo asked if someone is " trying to...
PONTIAC, Mich. – It’s a call for help Friday (June 3) from the Oakland County Animal Shelter as they’ve had a significant uptick in people surrendering their animals, and it’s putting the shelter over capacity. Usually, the shelter houses less than 100 dogs, but they’re currently...
If there's one place in the U.S. to expect top-notch car cruises and auto shows, it's the Motor City.
Metro Detroit is the birthplace of the automobile, and there are plenty of events that pay homage to the classics as well as the industry itself.
Whether you're looking for a chill weekly meetup or a lavish,...
Lansing — Republican Perry Johnson asked a federal judge Monday to order the Michigan Secretary of State's office to "immediately cease the printing of August 2022 primary ballots" as he made a last-ditch effort to get back into the race for governor. Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills, was...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “Shark Tank”, a popular reality show airing on ABC since 2009, features some of the most innovative entrepreneurs in America. But we won’t lie- the series, which has a reputation for making or breaking eager business owners’ dreams, is extra entertaining anytime a contestant is from Michigan!
In what Fire Chief Joseph Murray called a “strange” call, Dearborn paramedics were called to the 4300 block of Bingham for a medical issue, but eventually had to attempt to rescue two elderly women from a fire. Murray said the call came in about 3:40 p.m. May 25...
