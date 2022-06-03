ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexaria Grants Exclusive License to Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd. for Strategic and Long-Term Partnership in the Japanese Market

By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Minimum payments due to Lexaria of US$4,527,500 over the first five years to retain exclusivity. Lexaria to receive royalty revenue from DehydraTECH product sales. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased...

