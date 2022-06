SPOKANE, Wash. - June 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Collabra Technology, a leader in digital marketing technology for the real estate industry, announced today the launch of RElumio, its foundational platform for real estate digital marketing automation. As part of this launch, RElumio is now available to the over 8000 members of the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS® (DMAR), one of the nation's leading REALTOR® organizations.

