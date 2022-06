Amazon Games has more online games in the pipeline. Amazon is trying very hard to build itself up as a worth competitor in the gaming space, even though it has had some struggles over the last few years. Its first truly big game, Crucible, launched in May of 2020 before returning to a closed beta status later that summer. In October of that same year, the game was essentially canceled and shut down after it was decided that the game didn't have a sustainable future. It was a pretty public failure, but Amazon built itself back up with the immensely popular MMO New World and Lost Ark. Both games have had tremendous success and allowed Amazon to cement itself as a proper games publisher.

