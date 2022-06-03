Energoatom and Westinghouse Reaffirm Clean Energy Partnership, Announce Expanded Cooperation on Westinghouse-supplied VVER Fuel and AP1000® Plants to be Built in Ukraine
Major agreement signed with Energoatom to supply all nuclear fuel to the Ukrainian installed fleet. Additional agreement increases planned AP1000 plant fleet from five to nine units. Energoatom and Westinghouse agree to establish a Westinghouse Engineering Center in Ukraine in support of the planned AP1000 plant projects, as well
