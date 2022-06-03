ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Cohen continues Mets’ technological splurge with new pitching machine

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The Mets’ next potential big thing will be awaiting when they return to Citi Field in 1 ½ weeks.

Team officials and players are intrigued by a new high-tech pitching machine the organization has purchased from Canada that represents another leap into the technology market under owner Steve Cohen .

According to hitting coach Eric Chavez, the new machine will replicate the delivery of any pitcher that is inputted.

“[The machine] will be the pitcher, so if we draw up Clayton Kershaw we will be facing Kershaw, his windup and everything and his pitches,” Chavez said Thursday before the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Dodgers .

The technology is used by three or four other teams, according to Chavez, who added the machine can only be used pregame; MLB rules prohibit its use once the game has started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgw9a_0fz5SSIF00
Steve Cohen
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuRzM_0fz5SSIF00
Red-hot Francisco Lindor sits out vs. Dodgers in Mets doorway disaster

Chavez was asked if the machine will possibly be a game-changer.

“We have been trying to talk about it, anticipate it, but until we get it in our hands and touch it, see it, we’re not going to know how we’re going to be able to apply it exactly,” Chavez said. “It’s just going to be one of those things this year when we get it, trial and error and we’ll see what happens.”

Brandon Nimmo said it’s not a surprise the Mets will be among the few teams with the high-tech pitching machine.

“That’s one of the huge differences we have seen from the start,” Nimmo said. “If it’s going to help the team succeed then [Cohen] is willing to do it, so it really doesn’t come down to a cost factor.”

Jacob deGrom has remained in New York to continue his workouts after initial indications he would accompany the Mets on this West Coast trip. DeGrom is still in the long-tossing phase of his rehab from a stress reaction in his right scapula, with it possible he will soon progress to a mound.

Tylor Megill will throw Friday, after which he will be evaluated for a rehab start in the minor leagues. The right-hander is expected to need one or two starts in the minors.

The Mets aren’t thrilled with the working conditions at Dodger Stadium. One Met noted the video room was “dingy” and smelled of “rat urine.”

