Of North and South...

Being raised in the south by a family who originated in the north definitely makes for an interesting dynamic – one of which I am the result.

My immediate family, speaking for my mother’s side, comes from New England, namely Massachusetts. They have a long history there, engrained back for generations. Following a military relocation in the 1970s, my grandparents found their way to Virginia.

That was over 40 years ago. They have now spent more time south of the Mason-Dixon Line than they did north of it. Both my mother and I are products of that relocation.

Being isolated from the bulk of the family has its pros and cons, sure. But growing up in a region of the country that feels vastly different from New England sometimes has me feeling like the odd one out.

My mother spent many summers in the north. She took far more trips up the turnpikes to visit family and spent more time there than I ever have. She has more exposure to the “yanks” than I can claim credit for. If anyone is a hybrid of both lands, it is her.

On my end of the spectrum, I feel more like a true southerner with a few hints of northern heritage. I still pull for the Red Sox, the Green Mountains of Vermont have my heart and sometimes I don’t use my blinker on the highway. At times, my southern accent is virtually nonexistent, other times it’s as heavy as the humidity.

Given that this country is a melting pot of cultures and traditions, I am sure that there are thousands of others like me in North Carolina. Snowbirds and transplants – typically recognizable by poorer driving habits and increased tolerance to cold – have increased local retirement populations in recent years.

Many have come from New England or the Mid-Atlantic, each bringing their own culture and – possibly – families with them.

Some say that is a bad thing; others say it isn’t. All a matter of opinion, I guess.

I have enjoyed my time in the south. It feels like home.

It feels genuine – watching a summertime thunderstorm roll over the rivers, feeling the drenching August moisture cling to your skin, rushing to the store to buy the last loaf of bread when the forecast calls for at least a dusting of of snow, taking a ride down wide open country roads that seemingly go for miles or being able to Christmas shop in shorts and a t-shirt.

There are plenty of things here I would not trade for the world. Carolina BBQ, the Tar Heels, our old and historic coastal towns, true hospitality, the best fried chicken on Earth, mountains to the beach in one day and that crisp, clean air when you take a step outside.

Sure, Cape Cod is swell, but have you ever stood at the tip of Cape Hatteras?

Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.