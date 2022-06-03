ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Robersonville native graduates college

The Enterprise
Sade Victoria Reaves-Outlaw graduated on May 5 from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia with her Masters in Human Services Counseling.

Reaves-Outlaw was able to complete her program in one year as a full time student. She received her bachelor’s degree from Elizabeth City state University in 2015 with a major in Sociology.

Outlaw says that she is truly grateful and thankful for such caring, loving, encouraging, supportive parents (Larry and Melinda Reaves) and family. Special thanks also to my husband, Darius Outlaw.

Outlaw is a native of Robersonville, but currently resides in Idaho with her dog, Shasta, and husband, who’s active duty Air Force. There she will utilize her Master’s Degree in her new job position as an Inpatient Social Worker at a Behavioral Health Hospital.

The Enterprise

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.

