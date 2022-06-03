ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Vacation…

By Andre' Alfred Sports Writer
Chowan Herald
 5 days ago

As I spent most of my Memorial Day weekend laying horizontal in bed and nursing a cold from being exhausted and not eating properly for the last several months, I thought about how good a vacation would be right now.

Well, at least after I have recovered.

I began the mental process of selecting places that may be interesting to go.

Most people have their vacations planned months, sometimes years ahead of time. For me though, choosing a destination now became problematic, and here’s why. I have already been to Disney World back in the day.

It was a good experience, but not one I would do again. I know it’s for the kids, but it is extremely expensive and to be quite honest, the entertainment that’s offered wasn’t worth the money in my opinion.

I always loved revisiting my place of birth, Bronx York. But admittedly, after seeing my Mom, I’m ready to bounce the next day. It isn’t the same like my visits in the past. I get my city fix and it’s time to go.

Traveling overseas probably isn’t the best idea during this unpredictable time in the world. It’s so crazy nowadays, you just may get held up in a country for longer then you planned your trip for.

I have been fortunate in that I was able to see different parts of the world that most people will only read about or see online.

The United States Air Force has afforded me the privilege to take several paid international vacations in my lifetime.

I have been to Germany for two years. I have been to Korea for a year and actually took leave while I was there to work for Nike during the 1988 Olympics.

I have been to Spain… Whew! Let’s keep it moving on that note, (delightful memories) somethings just can’t be expressed or written in a newspaper. I know you are curious now, Lol!

Then there was Italy — beautiful countryside and you can walk for miles in the crystal clear greenish blue water and the depth didn’t change. You can see to the bottom of the ocean floor and witness the aquatic life go about their daily routine.

My job requires that I provide you, the public, with photojournalism images as well as sports images. Even though I thoroughly enjoy doing this, it does take away from other things I love to do in photography.

So, with that said, I will pack up my older camera bodies, along with a few of my 30-50 year old vintage manual focus only lenses, kiss the wifey so-long and hit the road on a journey to photograph those hidden gems.

“Picture That!”

