Shepard-Pruden remains fully open...

Although Jennifer Finlay, our librarian for the past nine years, has left to take a position in another city, we want you to know that The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, your county library in Edenton, is open and ready to welcome you.

Presently Scott, Destinee, Claudia, Leslie, Vickie, Susan, Naomi and Lee are scheduling ourselves to make all library services available to you, our patrons.

Soon interviews for the librarian position will take place, but until then our staff is working hard to serve you.

Even The Friends are helping out. This past weekend for example, The Friends opened the library after regular hours for those attending the Cupola House “Easels in the Gardens” event to use the library restrooms.

So, come by to check out some new (and older) books and say hi to our staff.

New Books

Adult Fiction:

The View from Coral Cove by Amy Clipston

2 AM in Little America by Ken Kalfus

Secrets by Fern Michaels

Large Print:

The Mysterious Bookshop Presents: The Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2021

Miss Pearly’s Girls by ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Perfect Fit by Brenda Jackson

Empty Vows by Mary Monroe

Young Adult Fiction:

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart

Children’s Fiction:

How do Dinosaurs Go to School by Jane Yolen

Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema are staff members of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.