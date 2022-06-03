ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Expert cautions about drinking alcohol in heat without proper hydration

By Aynae Simmons
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Summer is right around the corner, but beware, drinking alcohol outside could become dangerous.

Legal adults who drink alcohol during a hot day should understand it’s not a replacement for water. If not, it could lead to a serious heat event including heat exhaustion or worse, a heat stroke.

Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital said your body needs proper hydration to stay well.

“You’re sweating, you’re losing water there. If you drink alcohol only, not drinking any water, you’re losing water through more urination and you are really at high risk for dehydration.”

Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital

Bowling added to take breaks if you’re in the heat and sun. She said the average person should drink about 64 to 68 ounces of water a day.

