After extreme heat and storms, Friday brings with milder temperatures

By Joshua Barlow
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the abrupt heat jump at the start of the week and severe storms on Thursday, Friday will bring nicer conditions to the D.C. region for the first weekend in June. Here’s what you need to know. Thousands lost electricity after thunderstorms downed trees, damaged power lines and...

Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
WMDT.com

Coast Guard searching Chesapeake Bay after abandoned boat found beached

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is leading a search for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay. The search began after the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received a report of 20-foot Boston Whaler beached near Factory Point, Va. The Coast Guard says there were signs of recent occupancy in the boat.
WTOP

Child charged in Montgomery Co. playground fire

A child has been arrested and charged with setting a fire at a playground in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday. Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road, near the Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville, Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Olney’s Highest Priced Residential Listing Of All-Time is Currently For Sale

The housing market exploded last year and the trend has continued halfway through 2022. 18632 Woodgate Place, a 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom, 5,915 SF home in Olney, has been listed at $2,499,000– making it the highest priced residential listing in Olney history (photos below). Based on the current market,...
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Heartbreaking’ 7 Shootings, 22 Robberies In Baltimore Over Weekend; Several Shot In Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents. The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXff0dx5ni — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022 Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association.  “The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in south Baltimore shooting Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed by gunfire in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:17 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to Ramsay at Ashton Street, for a report of a shooting. Once in the area,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Coyote that bit 4 people, 2 dogs in Fairfax Co. had rabies

The coyote that was shot and killed by a Fairfax County police officer Sunday after it bit three people, two dogs, and one of the officers searching for it, has tested positive for rabies. Rabies had been suspected in the attacks near Lake Accotink Park in Virginia, and it was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

