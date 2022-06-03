After extreme heat and storms, Friday brings with milder temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO