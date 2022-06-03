Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Potter; Randall; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 636 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Sweetwater to 5 miles north of Lefors to 7 miles west of Panhandle to 8 miles northeast of Bushland, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Wheeler, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Lelia Lake and Lake Mcclellan. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 53 MINUTES AGO