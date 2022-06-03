ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Potter; Randall; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 636 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Sweetwater to 5 miles north of Lefors to 7 miles west of Panhandle to 8 miles northeast of Bushland, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Wheeler, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Lelia Lake and Lake Mcclellan. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo, Panhandle, Washburn and Pantex.
CARSON COUNTY, TX

