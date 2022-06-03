ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Keep San Marcos Beautiful Hot Spot Clean Up

 5 days ago

Keep San Marcos Beautiful and the Habitat Conservation Plan host a monthly Hot...

Mermaids in the Morning

Join us for mermaid stories with the Mermaid Society and San Marcos Mermaids. For ages 0 to 6.
San Marcos Fiber Arts

Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on. Meets every Wednesday.
Adult Pickleball Open Play

Adult Pickleball Open Play is now offered Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 2:00 PM– 4:00PM at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 18 and up. We have three courts for Pickleball during this time. Pickleball is a cross between badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court 20 ft. by 44 ft. with paddles, a wiffle ball and a net that is lowered to 34 inches. Players volley the ball back and forth to try to score on the opposition. Pickleball is free for Activity Center members. Non-members are charged the daily use rate of $6.00 for adults 18 to 60, $3.00 for ages 60 and above. For more information, call 512.393.8280.
