San Marcos, TX

International San Marcos

 5 days ago

Are you from a country other than the United States? Are you someone who likes to learn...

San Marcos Fiber Arts

Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on. Meets every Wednesday.
Limitless Balance Conducted By Limitless Physical Therapy

San Marcos Parks and Recreation in coordination with Limitless Physical Therapy brings you Limitless Balance. Join us each month for a different topic that includes a variety of activities that will improve your safety and decrease your risk of falls. This class is designed for those 60 and older, at all activity levels, to improve confidence, strength and flexibility while maintaining or increasing mobility. This class is offered once a month, usually on the first or second Tuesday of the month, from 1:00—2:00 PM, at the San Marcos Activity Center. Participants need to wear loose, comfortable clothing with rubber-soled shoes. Space is limited, registration is required. You can register for Limitless Balance by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on activities or by calling the Activity Center at 512-393-8280. Limitless Physical Therapy is located at 101 Uhland Rd #115 in San Marcos. Phone: (512) 878-0351.
Mermaids in the Morning

Join us for mermaid stories with the Mermaid Society and San Marcos Mermaids. For ages 0 to 6.
Adult Pickleball Open Play

Adult Pickleball Open Play is now offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 - 11:30 AM, at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 18 and up. We have six courts for Pickleball, which has allowed us to designate three courts as competitive courts and three courts as recreation courts. This has helped us accommodate our growing number of advanced and beginner level Pickleball players. Pickleball is a cross between badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court 20 ft. by 44 ft. with paddles, a wiffle ball and a net that is lowered to 34 inches. Players volley the ball back and forth to try to score on the opposition. Pickleball is free for Activity Center members. Non-members are charged the daily use rate of $6.00 for adults 18 to 60, $3.00 for ages 60 and above. For more information, call 512.393.8280.
