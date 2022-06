Rossman School hosted its annual Golden Apple Gala in late April at Palladium Saint Louis. Parents, alumni and friends enjoyed cocktails and light bites. In lieu of a sit-down dinner, guests visited various food stations to pick and choose delights to their own taste. The evening allowed opportunities to view and bid on silent and live auction items throughout the festivities and to dance and enjoy music by D.J. Reggie.

